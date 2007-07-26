Chiefs agree to contracts with veteran Turley, three draft picks

Published: Jul 26, 2007 at 07:09 AM

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to contracts with four players on Thursday, including signing 2007 draft picks Claude McBride, DeMarcus Tyler and Herb Taylor. Terms of the agreements were made available.

The Chiefs also agreed to a one-year contract with offensive lineman Kyle Turley, who rejoins the team after being released in March.

Turley, a former Pro Bowler, attempted a comeback last year after a two-year absence brought on by back surgery. The back bothered him in the last half of the season, and he started only seven games.

Turley has started 102 games during his career for New Orleans, St. Louis and Kansas City.

The Chiefs signed McBride, their second-round pick, to a four-year contract. They signed three-year contracts with Tyler, a defensive lineman who was a third-round pick from North Carolina State, and Taylor, a tackle taken in the sixth-round from Texas Christian University.

McBride, who was drafted 54th overall, played in 43 games for Tennessee, registering 121 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.

The team has now signed five of its seven draft picks. The Chiefs have yet to reach deals with first-round pick Dwayne Bowe, a running back from LSU, and fifth-round selection Justin Medlock, a kicker from UCLA.

