Chiefs add depth at O-line with addition of veteran Gaither

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs announced Thursday that they have signed former Baltimore Ravens tackle Jared Gaither in an attempt to add experience to the offensive line.
The 6-foot-9, 340-pound Gaither played three seasons in Baltimore, starting at left tackle in 2008 and '09.
Gaither missed all of last season with back problems, but he could provide sound depth and potentially move into the starting lineup if he remains healthy. He has played 33 regular-season games, making 28 starts, along with starting in five playoff games for the Ravens.
Branden Albert has solidified one of the tackle spots, but Barry Richardson has struggled throughout the start of training camp at the other position. The Chiefs' only veteran backup is Ryan O'Callaghan.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press