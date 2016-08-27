Chiefs acquire CB Kenneth Acker in trade with 49ers

After an offseason that saw Sutton lose both Husain Abdullah and Sean Smith (and watched as Eric Berry held out of camp), the need for starting-caliber bodies rose. Instead of waiting for Tuesday's first roster cut downs to find an option, the team took matters into their own hands. San Francisco wanted to get something instead of just stashing Acker on the bench. They will likely roll with Tramaine Brock and Jimmie Ward at the cornerback spots this year and groom third and fourth-round picks Rashard Robinson and Will Redmond.