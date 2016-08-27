Chiefs acquire CB Kenneth Acker in trade with 49ers

The trade winds keep blowing around the NFL.
Kenneth Acker, a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft by the 49ers, was dealt from San Francisco to Kansas City on Saturday, according to the Chiefs. Acker, who had a healthy 2015 with 13 starts and three interceptions, will provide quality depth for Bob Sutton's defense in Kansas City.
Neither team disclosed the pick San Francisco will receive, though it's safe to guess that it was likely a late-rounder with some sort of conditional tie-in. The Houston Chronicle, which first reported the story, noted as much.
After an offseason that saw Sutton lose both Husain Abdullah and Sean Smith (and watched as Eric Berry held out of camp), the need for starting-caliber bodies rose. Instead of waiting for Tuesday's first roster cut downs to find an option, the team took matters into their own hands. San Francisco wanted to get something instead of just stashing Acker on the bench. They will likely roll with Tramaine Brock and Jimmie Ward at the cornerback spots this year and groom third and fourth-round picks Rashard Robinson and Will Redmond.