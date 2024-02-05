 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs land in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Published: Feb 04, 2024 at 08:48 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The defending Super Bowl champions touched down in Las Vegas on Sunday. This year's NFC challengers, the San Francisco 49ers, are still in transit seven days out from Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City landed at Harry Reid International Airport around 8:15 p.m. ET, ready to make a fourth appearance on the NFL's grandest stage in five years.

With Kansas City's wheels on the ground and San Francisco's soon to follow, the stage is almost set for Las Vegas to host its first-ever Super Bowl, a rematch of 31-20 Super Bowl LIV victory by the Chiefs four years ago.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off Super Bowl LVIII at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 11.

Related Content

news

Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury agrees to terms with Commanders to become offensive coordinator

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders to become their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Sunday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Sunday's flag football games, skill competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Sunday's flag football games and skill competitions from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the NFC and AFC.
news

Bill Belichick pens thank-you letter to Patriots fans for 24 years of support

A few weeks after Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to mutually part ways, the legendary coach put pen to paper to thank the fans who supported him through two dozen years at the helm, taking out a full page in Sunday's edition of the Boston Globe to write one last letter to the Patriots faithful.
news

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on future: 'Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money' 

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson -- who emerged as an elite NFL talent, sought an extension and asked for a trade all in one year -- is an impending free agent who's divided by his mind and heart as he peers into an unsure future.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their next OC

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as their next OC, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.
news

Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator 

The Dolphins have hired Anthony Weaver, formerly the Ravens' assistant head coach, as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers draws fine for costly taunting penalty against Chiefs

Zay Flowers' taunting penalty in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss will go down as being costly in more ways than one. The Ravens wide receiver was saddled with a $10,927 unsportsmanlike fine for the infraction, the league revealed Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC consideration after contract talks break down

Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported on Saturday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on stellar rookie season: 'I wasn't surprised much'

C.J. Stroud is rather quiet in demeanor and short on words, but that doesn't mean he lacks confidence. The Houston Texans quarterback turned in one of the finest rookie campaigns in NFL chronicle, and it wasn't unexpected to him, as he told NFL.com's Grant Gordon during Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practice.