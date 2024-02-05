Chiefs land in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The defending Super Bowl champions touched down in Las Vegas on Sunday. This year's NFC challengers, the San Francisco 49ers, are still in transit seven days out from Super Bowl LVIII.
Kansas City landed at Harry Reid International Airport around 8:15 p.m. ET, ready to make a fourth appearance on the NFL's grandest stage in five years.
With Kansas City's wheels on the ground and San Francisco's soon to follow, the stage is almost set for Las Vegas to host its first-ever Super Bowl, a rematch of 31-20 Super Bowl LIV victory by the Chiefs four years ago.
The Chiefs and 49ers kick off Super Bowl LVIII at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 11.