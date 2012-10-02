Chicago Bears tear up Big D; plus all Tuesday's news

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 08:55 PM

Monday night's game at Cowboys Stadium was very good for the Chicago Bears, and it was colossally bad for the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered another embarrassing prime-time defeat in their home stadium, lowlighted by five Tony Romo interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Jay Cutler, meanwhile, made up for his poor Week 2 showing against the Green Bay Packers with an excellent performance that featured some typically prickly behavior on the sideline.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

