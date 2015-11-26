Chicago Bears stun Packers in Green Bay

The Packers had a chance to bury fears of a legitimate losing streak but were instead stunned by the Chicago Bears at Lambeau in a 17-13 Thanksgiving shocker.
Here's what we learned ...
- Cheers to Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase for keeping his unit in motion against a solid Packers team amid a torrential downpour. Jay Cutler was not phenomenal -- 19-of-31 for 200 yards and a touchdown -- but a mix of bubble screens and quick ins kept him efficient while highlighting the big-play ability of Alshon Jeffery. Gase has also done a nice job of bringing along the 6-4 Marquess Wilson, who had more than a few flashes on Thursday night.
- This loss proves that the Packers' supposedly convincing win over the Vikings was just a moment of respite. There is a real problem brewing in Green Bay and Mike McCarthy's team now has four losses in their last five games to prove it. Eddie Lacy was equal parts dominant and clumsy and apparently has not earned the trust of his coaching staff. Davante Adams -- speaking of fractured trust -- is a matchup nightmare and significant drop risk all at once. James Jones is showing signs of slowing down. Is this team just too banged up -- and perhaps too fundamentally flawed -- to continue winning games on the strength of brilliant quarterback play?
- Tracy Porter was unstoppable on Thursday (thrown at 10 times, only three receptions allowed) and, oddly enough, it was a night that was supposed to be about Brett Favre. Favre certainly remembers the pesky defensive back and Rodgers won't forget him either. His fourth quarter interception was not a dagger -- Rodgers had another chance to win the game -- but it was a nice heads up play. His pass breakup on James Jones with 30 seconds remaining, though? That was a dagger.
- With Vic Fangio in the booth coordinating Chicago's defense, it goes to show just how talented a staff Jim Harbaugh had in San Francisco. Greg Roman, despite his inability to get Sammy Watkins rolling, is making lemonade with a flawed offense in Buffalo and in Chicago, Fangio has turned Pernell McPhee into a star and Shea McClellin into an inside linebacker. This Bears team is 5-6 at the moment, which is unbelievable when you think about it. Just as unbelievable was the way Fangio handled the Packers' final drive. Fangio was not stingy with deploying a rush, but he was smart on the back end as well.
- Where does Green Bay go from here? Sure, we can all R-E-L-A-X. The Packers get another crack at the Lions a week from now before hosting the miserable Cowboys at home. Then they go to Oakland and Arizona before hosting Minnesota in the finale. That game has the potential to be epic, but a lot has to happen between now and then. Namely, the Packers need to rediscover their identity.