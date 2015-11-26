Around the NFL

Chicago Bears stun Packers in Green Bay

Published: Nov 26, 2015 at 03:57 PM

The Packers had a chance to bury fears of a legitimate losing streak but were instead stunned by the Chicago Bears at Lambeau in a 17-13 Thanksgiving shocker.

Here's what we learned ...

  1. Cheers to Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase for keeping his unit in motion against a solid Packers team amid a torrential downpour. Jay Cutler was not phenomenal -- 19-of-31 for 200 yards and a touchdown -- but a mix of bubble screens and quick ins kept him efficient while highlighting the big-play ability of Alshon Jeffery. Gase has also done a nice job of bringing along the 6-4 Marquess Wilson, who had more than a few flashes on Thursday night.
  1. This loss proves that the Packers' supposedly convincing win over the Vikings was just a moment of respite. There is a real problem brewing in Green Bay and Mike McCarthy's team now has four losses in their last five games to prove it. Eddie Lacy was equal parts dominant and clumsy and apparently has not earned the trust of his coaching staff. Davante Adams -- speaking of fractured trust -- is a matchup nightmare and significant drop risk all at once. James Jones is showing signs of slowing down. Is this team just too banged up -- and perhaps too fundamentally flawed -- to continue winning games on the strength of brilliant quarterback play?
  1. Tracy Porter was unstoppable on Thursday (thrown at 10 times, only three receptions allowed) and, oddly enough, it was a night that was supposed to be about Brett Favre. Favre certainly remembers the pesky defensive back and Rodgers won't forget him either. His fourth quarter interception was not a dagger -- Rodgers had another chance to win the game -- but it was a nice heads up play. His pass breakup on James Jones with 30 seconds remaining, though? That was a dagger.
  1. With Vic Fangio in the booth coordinating Chicago's defense, it goes to show just how talented a staff Jim Harbaugh had in San Francisco. Greg Roman, despite his inability to get Sammy Watkins rolling, is making lemonade with a flawed offense in Buffalo and in Chicago, Fangio has turned Pernell McPhee into a star and Shea McClellin into an inside linebacker. This Bears team is 5-6 at the moment, which is unbelievable when you think about it. Just as unbelievable was the way Fangio handled the Packers' final drive. Fangio was not stingy with deploying a rush, but he was smart on the back end as well.
  1. Where does Green Bay go from here? Sure, we can all R-E-L-A-X. The Packers get another crack at the Lions a week from now before hosting the miserable Cowboys at home. Then they go to Oakland and Arizona before hosting Minnesota in the finale. That game has the potential to be epic, but a lot has to happen between now and then. Namely, the Packers need to rediscover their identity.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 
news

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who won two Super Bowls with New England, says he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Jets players rally around OC Nathaniel Hackett ahead of return to Denver: 'He got thrown under the bus'

All the coaches involved in Sunday's New York Jets-Denver Broncos tilt have downplayed Sean Payton's training camp comments on Nathaniel Hackett. That doesn't mean players have forgotten about the slight.
news

'Stars aligned' for DJ Moore on 230-yard, three-TD night in Bears' win over Commanders 

The Chicago Bears traded for DJ Moore for nights like Thursday. The receiver was the best player on the field in Chicago's 40-20 blowout win in D.C., generating eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns.