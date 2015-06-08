Chicago Bears sign CB Tracy Porter

Around the NFL

Tracy Porter has found a new home in the Windy City.

The Chicago Bears announced Monday they had signed the cornerback to a one-year contract.

Porter has played seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.

The Redskins cut the 28-year-old late last month after he appeared in just three games in 2014 while battling shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Porter owns the iconic moment of Super Bowl XLIV for his interception of Peyton Manning returned for a game-sealing touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' victory.

In recent years, however, Porter has been a liability in coverage, even when healthy -- he's played 16 games just once in his career.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace has intimate knowledge of Porter, having been in New Orleans during the corner's stay.

The Bears can certainly use the depth behind starters Kyle Fuller and Tim Jennings in a thin secondary. Porter could end up playing a significant role for Chicago, which may or may not be a good thing.

