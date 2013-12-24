Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte defends sideline concussion tests

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Tom Musick of the Northwest Herald in suburban Chicago wrote about social media speculation that Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte cheated on his concussion test Sunday night. Conte denied that thought and detailed what happens during the test.
- NewOrleansSaints.com reported on how the Saints players and the New Orleans-area Marines teamed up for a bike giveaway for local kids.
- WLTV-TV in Jacksonville, Fla., looked at a report that said youth sport injuries could lead to adult brain disease.
- WBIW-AM profiled the School of Optometry at Indiana University, which received concussion research funding from the National Institutes of Health.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor