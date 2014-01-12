Chicago Bears retain defensive coordinator Mel Tucker

Published: Jan 12, 2014 at 09:22 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

The Chicago Bears won't be changing their defensive coordinator despite an awful 2013 season.

The team announced Sunday that Mel Tucker will return as coordinator after presiding over the 30th ranked defense in points allowed and yards allowed. Chicago's defense collapsed after coach Lovie Smith's departure, which was followed by an avalanche of injuries; although, you can't only blame the injuries for being the worst run defense in the NFL.

There will be some changes to the staff. Defensive line coach Mike Phair and linebackers coach Tim Tibesar will not return.

"Our team evaluation remains ongoing," coach Marc Trestman said. "We believe Mel is the right person to lead our defensive unit. He fully understands where we need to improve, has the skill set and leadership to oversee the changes that need to be made and to execute our plan to get the results we know are necessary."

The Bears made a bid for some continuity by re-signing cornerback Tim Jennings late in the season. Defensive tackle Henry Melton is the team's biggest free agent, with cornerback Charles Tillman also headed for the open market.

