Chicago Bears release veteran safety Antrel Rolle

The Bearsreleased Rolle on Sunday, a source informed of the Bears decision told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The team announced the move later on Sunday, along with the release of offensive lineman Matt Slauson.
Rolle responded to the move on his Twitter page:
Signed to a three-year, $11.25 million contract last March, Rolle started in just seven games in Vic Fangio's defense before an MCL sprain ended his season in November. He also battled an ankle injury in a rough season.
The Bears face no financial penalty for releasing Rolle, as his scheduled $2.4 million salary had no guarantees.
Fangio acquired quality depth at the position this weekend in fourth-round safety Deon Bush and sixth-round pick DeAndre Houston-Carson.
Now 33 years old and squarely in his decline phase, Rolle will likely have trouble landing a starting job on the post-draft market.
The Giants could use a mentor for their young safeties, though Art Stapleton of The Record doubts a reunion is in the works if Rolle still wants to compete for an every-down role.