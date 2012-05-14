Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler says injured thumb now 'fine'

Published: May 14, 2012 at 01:44 PM

CHICAGO -- Quarterback Jay Cutler says his right thumb is fine and he can't wait to return to lead a significantly upgraded Chicago Bears offense.

Cutler granted power to audible

The Chicago Tribune reports Jay Cutler will be afforded a luxury he hasn't had the last two seasons: the ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage. More ...

Cutler said Monday that he has recovered from offseason surgery to repair the fractured thumb. He suffered the injury late last November against the San Diego Chargers while making a tackle on Antoine Cason, who had just picked off a pass by the Bears quarterback.

"It's fine," Cutler said during a diabetes awareness event at Perspectives Charter School Calumet Campus. "I really didn't throw a lot in the offseason, rehabbed a little bit and came back and felt good."

Cutler is looking forward to two significant reunions when the Bears open training camp this summer at Olivet Nazarene University.

He finally has a go-to target again with old friend and former Broncos teammate, Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

"It's going to be fun," Cutler said. "We know what Brandon is, and we'll get Matt (Forte) back at some point. We've got the makings of a good offense, but a lot remains to be seen."

Cutler also will work with new Bears quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who had a similar run with Cutler for three seasons in Denver. Bates is looking for a mobile quarterback who can successfully maneuver out of the pocket.

"We're doing a lot of stuff we were successful with in Denver, going back to look at all that film and try to incorporate the stuff we've done here in the past," Cutler said. "So it's a lot of give and take."

New offensive coordinator Mike Tice is striving to make the whole thing work, which Cutler called a fun process.

"Mike Tice is organizing and managing it all and putting it in a book," Cutler said. "Mike makes it very enjoyable and Brandon Marshall out there makes it fun. We've got a really great group of guys and it's fun to go to work."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

