Chicago Bears players to provide meals for Illinois tornado victims

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Chicago Bears are distributing meals for area tornado victims.
- Steelers.com featured Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who hosted his annual Cleats for a Cure on Monday night to benefit sickle cell disease research at the University of Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute through Clark's Cure League.
- The Salute to Service campaign raised $13,200 during the Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game, DenverBroncos.com reported.
- The NFL's concussion test was criticized by the Denver Post on Monday after Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker left with what appeared to be a head injury, returned to the game and then left again with a confirmed concussion.
- The New York Times profiled former NFL offensive lineman John Moffitt, who retired from the Denver Broncos abruptly this season.
- The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Tenn., featured a youth football coach who won one of 10 national awards from USA Football for inspiring greatness.
- The Coloradoan in Fort Collins, Colo., looked at a number of sports medicine centers in the area that are trying to create better concussion care for football players.
- WLFI-TV in West Lafayette, Ind., talked to a Purdue University researcher who is trying to build a better helmet.
