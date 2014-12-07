Around the NFL

Chicago Bears plan to part ways with Mel Tucker

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 01:51 AM

The Chicago Bears need to do something in order to reverse their fortunes in 2015 and placate a hostile fan base unsure if the Marc Trestman regime is for real.

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, that will likely mean terminating the contract of defensive coordinator Mel Tucker at season's end.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Tucker, who has spent the last six seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator with the Browns, Jaguars and Bears, could end up being the fall guy for a talented, but underperforming 5-8 team, barring significant improvement.

At the moment, Tucker's defense is 26th in total defense (377.8 yards/game) and has given up more than 50 points twice this season already. On Thursday Night Football this week, Tucker's defense allowed 41 points to the Dallas Cowboys.

Obviously, Tucker is not the only problem, and might not be the biggest in Chicago.

But if the organization feels the need to move forward with minimal casualties, a quick coordinator change is often the easiest way to go.

