Chicago Bears plan to part ways with Mel Tucker

The Chicago Bears need to do something in order to reverse their fortunes in 2015 and placate a hostile fan base unsure if the Marc Trestman regime is for real.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, that will likely mean terminating the contract of defensive coordinator Mel Tucker at season's end.
At the moment, Tucker's defense is 26th in total defense (377.8 yards/game) and has given up more than 50 points twice this season already. On Thursday Night Football this week, Tucker's defense allowed 41 points to the Dallas Cowboys.
But if the organization feels the need to move forward with minimal casualties, a quick coordinator change is often the easiest way to go.
