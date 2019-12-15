Chicago Bears' ouster from playoff race not all on Mitch Trubisky

The Bears have more than enough talent on defense that they don't need a high-powered offense. What they require is a competent unit on that side of the football, one that has a clear sense of what it is and how it has to operate. Trubisky is about to wrap up his third year in Chicago, which means it's time to start thinking long and hard about where this is heading. He's not going to end up in the same stratosphere as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson -- the two quarterbacks famously selected after him in the 2017 draft -- but he also doesn't have to be discarded in the same way Tennessee did Marcus Mariota earlier this year.