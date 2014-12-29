Chicago Bears, N.Y. Jets make major front-office changes

The makeups and relative shortcomings of the Bears and Falcons would seem to make their head-coaching jobs well-suited to Rex, who is considered a premier defensive mind. And while Rex might be able to make an immediate impact on that side of the ball, he did struggle to identify and develop a franchise quarterback in New York. Cutler and Ryan are seemingly entrenched in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively -- Cutler's contract makes his departure unlikely and Rex might take so small a role in the offense that he would not spar with the embattled passer -- and that would relieve Rex of the task that most directly led to his downfall with the Jets. If Rex were to go to Chicago, he would follow in the footsteps of his father, Buddy, whose famed 46 defense helped take the Bears to a Super Bowl in 1985.