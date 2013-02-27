Chicago Bears J'Marcus Webb won't be charged after drug arrest

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 10:29 AM

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- A prosecutor said Wednesday he will not pursue marijuana possession charges against Chicago Bears offensive lineman J'Marcus Webb, who was charged after a traffic stop in southern Illinois over the weekend.

Pulaski County State's Attorney Grayson Gile said the pot charges related to Webb's arrest Sunday night have been dropped, the (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reported. Gile told the newspaper the case lends itself to a "fair and equitable" resolution.

Offseason Forecast: Bears

Bears-130220-IL.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Gregg Rosenthal covers the Bears. More ...

Authorities said a deputy stopped the 24-year-old Webb for speeding on Interstate 57 in Pulaski County, in far southern Illinois along the Ohio River. Webb was freed Monday on bond.

Bears spokesman Mike Corbo said the franchise was aware of the matter and was seeking specifics about it. NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the league would look into it.

A seventh-round draft pick out of West Texas A&M in 2010, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Webb has started at left tackle each of the past two seasons after playing right tackle as a rookie.

He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Bears have a new head coach in Marc Trestman, whose main task is to get the most out of quarterback Jay Cutler. A big part of that is fixing the offensive line, which has ranked among the league's worst in recent seasons and has offered little protection to Cutler.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

