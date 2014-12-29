Around the NFL

Chicago Bears fire general manager Phil Emery

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 01:39 AM

Bears general manager Phil Emery has been let go, the team announced Monday morning.

The general manager was in his third year with the Bears, none of which ended in playoff appearances. His 2012 debut stood alone as Chicago's only winning season.

Emery is likely bearing the responsibility for a massive contract doled out to maligned quarterback Jay Cutler, who was benched toward the end of the season by head coach Marc Trestman. Trestman was also let go by the Bears on Monday.

Emery replaced long-time general manager Jerry Angelo, who led the team to a Super Bowl back in 2006.

The general manager's difficulties extend far beyond one bad contract, though. Emery opted to hire Trestman over current Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who will almost certainly win the NFL's coach of the year award. He also irked multiple people in the building, Rapoport noted and wasn't known as an executive who fostered a professional atmosphere.

The Bears' roster looks nothing like it did back in 2012 under Lovie Smith, who was let go after a 10-win season in Chicago. A once-dominant defense was deflated and finished 30th in yards per game surrendered.

A once-stable offense seemed to peak during Trestman's first season before crashing to earth as well. Cutler, whose seven-year, $126.7 million contract hampered the Bears financially, could not dig Emery out of such a significant hole.

