Chicago Bears exercise fifth-year option on Kyle Long

The news on Long should not be surprising given that a fifth-year option is a no-brainer for even reasonably-productive first-round picks. The money is easy to wrangle out of if the team decides not to keep a player and the formula which creates the option salary is typically not egregious for the position. Long will probably sign a handsome new deal in Chicago at some point, but until he does, he can rest assured knowing that he'll be back for Year 5.