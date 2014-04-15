Chicago Bears' draft needs: Aaron Donald to join Jared Allen?

It was no surprise that the Bears brought in Allen and Houston, considering their non-existent pass rush in 2013. But the defensive line still has room to improve in between the two ends. There's a good chance the draft's top two interior linemen -- Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald and Florida State's Timmy Jernigan -- could be available when the Bears are on the clock at No. 14. I give the edge to Donald because he offers more of a pass-rushing presence, while Jernigan is more effective against the run. Granted, the Bears' run defense was far from perfect last season, but in a division that includes Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, I like the pass rusher over the run stuffer.