Chicago Bears DE Jared Allen wins NFL Salute to Service Award

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Chicago Bears defensive end Jared Allen was selected Saturday night as the fourth annual Salute to Service Award winner at the NFL Honors event in Phoenix.
The other finalist for the award, which was given by the NFL and USAA, was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.
It marked the second time a Chicago player won the award. Bears cornerback Charles Tillman was the 2012 recipient and the inaugural recipient in 2011 was Tennessee Titans late owner K.S. "Bud" Adams, a World War II veteran.
Allen has made a difference in military members' lives with his Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation (JAH4WW). The five-time Pro Bowler makes homes accessible for veterans who return from war with debilitating injures.
He builds, purchases or remodels homes to fit the new lifestyle a disabled military member faces. Since the organizations inception in 2009, JAH4WW has raised more than $3.5 million with the goal of donating 10 homes a year to wounded warriors.
"It's an honor to be considered for such an award that encourages people to support the men and women who serve this great country," Allen said prior to the event.
Allen created the Helping Heroes Gala, held annually around Veterans Day, to raise funds for JAH4WW. From NFL-USO tours, military visits and monetary donations, to hosting golf tournaments and galas, Allen is committed to honoring and supporting wounded veterans. This marks the second consecutive year Allen is a finalist for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
In October 2014, 28 NFL clubs nominated coaches, active and retired players, and team executives and personnel who best demonstrated support for the military community. The submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges, including last year's recipient Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. Nominees' credentials are evaluated based on the positive effect of the individual's efforts on the military community, the type of service conducted, the thoroughness of the program and level of commitment.
The panel of judges, consisting of representatives from the U.S. military, the NFL and USAA, includes:
- Vice Admiral John Bird (Ret.), U.S. Navy veteran, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs
- Paul Hicks, NFL executive vice president of communications
- Jim Mora, Sr., Marine Corps veteran, former NFL head coach
The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-long commitment to recognize and honor the military community. To find out more about the NFL's Salute to Service campaign or to read teams' nominations, visit www.nfl.com/salute.
NFL Communications contributed to this report.