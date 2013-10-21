Chicago Bears' Brandon Marshall upset by Brandon Meriweather

Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshalltold the Chicago Tribune that Brandon Meriweather should be suspended for his dangerous play after Marshall was the latest player to be knocked out of game by the Washington Redskins safety.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that it is likely that Meriweather will be suspended by the NFL this week.
The Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch published a list of the players that Meriweather has knocked out of games this season.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor