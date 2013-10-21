Chicago Bears' Brandon Marshall upset by Brandon Meriweather

Published: Oct 21, 2013 at 06:09 AM

Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshalltold the Chicago Tribune that Brandon Meriweather should be suspended for his dangerous play after Marshall was the latest player to be knocked out of game by the Washington Redskins safety.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that it is likely that Meriweather will be suspended by the NFL this week.

The Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch published a list of the players that Meriweather has knocked out of games this season.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

