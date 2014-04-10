Chicago Bears' Brandon Marshall announces he's going Harvard

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Boston.com reported that Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall tweeted he will be attending Harvard. Actually, he was accepted for a three-day media and marketing seminar that will be held next month at Harvard Business School.
- NewsWorks, the online home of Philadelphia NPR station WHYY-FM, talked to Villanova University's sports law director Andrew Brandt, who said the latest settlement between the NFL and the retired players group might be announced within weeks now that Judge Anita Brody has received proper fiscal documentation.
- The Syracuse Post-Standard looked at the Guardian Cap, which is being worn on helmets by the Syracuse University football team during spring drills.
- WICS-TV in Springfield, Ill., asked coaches if the state's latest concussion bill -- which will require youth coaches to undergo concussion training -- was necessary. The state's high school governing body already requires concussion training for high school coaches.
- Health Day reported on a study by the Children's Hospital of Colorado that showed a dramatic increase in youth athletes complying with concussion guidelines.
- The Britt News Gazette in Mason City, Iowa, explained how student trainers have helped athletes continue their rehabilitation.
