Chicago Bears' Brandon Marshall announces he's going Harvard

Published: Apr 10, 2014 at 04:31 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • WICS-TV in Springfield, Ill., asked coaches if the state's latest concussion bill -- which will require youth coaches to undergo concussion training -- was necessary. The state's high school governing body already requires concussion training for high school coaches.
  • Health Day reported on a study by the Children's Hospital of Colorado that showed a dramatic increase in youth athletes complying with concussion guidelines.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

This Week in NFL History (Feb. 28 - March 6): John Ross sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.22 40

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past. 
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW