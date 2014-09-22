Chicago Bears beat sloppy New York Jets

Chicago Bears fans can turn in their rabbits' feet, four-leaf clovers, horseshoes and wishbones. The charms extracted every last trace of luck in a 27-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.
With Matt Forte stopped in his tracks and No. 1 receiver Brandon Marshall pulling down only one catch, the Bears clawed out a tough early-season road win thanks to a slew of Jets miscues, a pair of beneficial calls, several clutch third-down conversions and a gritty red-zone stand to end the possibility of overtime.
Safety Ryan Mundy delivered the quickest pick-six in Monday Night Football history, taking an ill-advised Geno Smith screen pass to the house for an early lead.
Rex Ryan's squad had plenty of chances to take control in the second and third quarters, none better than an apparent Jay Cutler fumble that would have been returned for a game-shifting touchdown had the officials not prematurely whistled the play dead.
To Chicago's credit, though, Ryan's defense couldn't get off the field at key moments on several series, highlighted by a desperation back-foot Cutler heave to Alshon Jeffery that extended a fourth-quarter drive to put the Bears back up by eight points.
For all the funny bounces and head-scratching play calls, Smith got the ball back with three minutes to play and a chance to tie. He watched the last of five consecutive red-zone passes land safely in Jeremy Kerley's hands, only to see both feet land out of the back of the end zone on fourth down.
Despite being outgained by 157 yards, the Bears escaped with a precious victory and a share of the NFC North lead. Their good fortune won't be taken for granted against an upcoming schedule that features home bouts versus the Packers and Dolphins and road games against the Panthers, Falcons and Patriots ahead of the Week 9 bye.
