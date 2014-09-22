 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chicago Bears beat sloppy New York Jets

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 05:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Chicago Bears fans can turn in their rabbits' feet, four-leaf clovers, horseshoes and wishbones. The charms extracted every last trace of luck in a 27-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

With Matt Forte stopped in his tracks and No. 1 receiver Brandon Marshall pulling down only one catch, the Bears clawed out a tough early-season road win thanks to a slew of Jets miscues, a pair of beneficial calls, several clutch third-down conversions and a gritty red-zone stand to end the possibility of overtime.

Safety Ryan Mundy delivered the quickest pick-six in Monday Night Football history, taking an ill-advised Geno Smith screen pass to the house for an early lead.

Heavily indebted to a fumbled Jets punt return and an iffy 33-yard pass interference penalty, the Bears had the Jets staring down the wrong end of a 14-0 barrel five minutes into the game.

Rex Ryan's squad had plenty of chances to take control in the second and third quarters, none better than an apparent Jay Cutler fumble that would have been returned for a game-shifting touchdown had the officials not prematurely whistled the play dead.

To Chicago's credit, though, Ryan's defense couldn't get off the field at key moments on several series, highlighted by a desperation back-foot Cutler heave to Alshon Jeffery that extended a fourth-quarter drive to put the Bears back up by eight points.

For all the funny bounces and head-scratching play calls, Smith got the ball back with three minutes to play and a chance to tie. He watched the last of five consecutive red-zone passes land safely in Jeremy Kerley's hands, only to see both feet land out of the back of the end zone on fourth down.

Despite being outgained by 157 yards, the Bears escaped with a precious victory and a share of the NFC North lead. Their good fortune won't be taken for granted against an upcoming schedule that features home bouts versus the Packers and Dolphins and road games against the Panthers, Falcons and Patriots ahead of the Week 9 bye.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says team continues 'to have great dialogue' about Justin Jefferson deal

The Minnesota Vikings have their new quarterback, and all that is left is to lock down Justin Jefferson. Speaking after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful a deal will get done. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Tomlin excited about Steelers' mindset: 'We as a collective have some questions to answer'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.
news

Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

The Buffalo Bills are signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources. Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing.
news

Mr. Irrelevant: Jets select Alabama DB Jaylen Key at No. 257 overall to end 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets selected defensive back Jaylen Key with the 257th and final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday in Detroit, making Key this year's Mr. Irrelevant.
news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

The Minnesota Vikings finally took the first kicker off the board by spending the 203rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama's Will Reichard, kicking off a run at the position.
news

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 draft. New England selected a second quarterback Saturday, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.
news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.