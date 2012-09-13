Analysis

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Keys to NFC North bout

Published: Sep 13, 2012 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Here are four keys to a scintillating midweek showdown:

1) The Packers must slow down Chicago's revamped offense.

Rapoport: Week 2 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Week 2 offers a bevy of highly enticing matchups, and Ian Rapoport is here to rank them. Which game claims No. 1? More ...

The Bears underwent an extensive offensive makeover in the offseason and now appear to have one of the NFL's most explosive attacks. Jay Cutler looks like an MVP candidate throwing to new wideouts Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, and the bruising running-back combination of Matt Forte and Michael Bush is as formidable as any in the game today. In Mike Tice's debut as Bears offensive coordinator last Sunday, Chicago rolled up 428 total yards of offense, cruising to a 41-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, the Packers were manhandled by San Francisco in Week 1. Green Bay's defensive front seven was overpowered at the point of attack, while the secondary was victimized by big plays due to communication issues. In addition, the unit tackled poorly and couldn't get off the field in critical situations. Against a newly diverse Chicago offense, the Packers' defense must win on first down and create long-yardage situations for Cutler and Co. If Green Bay can force the Bears into a one-dimensional approach, the Pack can use exotic blitzes, with Clay Matthews and Charles Woodson coming off the edges, to create negative plays and turnovers.

2) Cedric Benson needs to add balance to the Packers' offense.

The Packers scooped up Benson in mid-August to add a steady veteran contributor to the backfield. The eighth-year pro has tallied three straight 1,000-yard seasons and compiled 12 100-yard games during that span. But he was a non-factor in his Packers debut against the Niners' stout run defense. Benson finished with 18 yards on only nine carries, spending most of his time on the sideline, as the Packers were in comeback mode early and operated without a running back on more than half of their total plays (31 of 61).

Against the Bears, Benson must be a factor to keep Julius Peppers and Israel Idonije from aggressively rushing up the field in pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. If he can muster 70-plus yards on 15 or more carries, the Packers will be able to slow the Bears' fierce pass rush and set up some deep-shot opportunities in the passing game off play action.

3) The Bears must take away the deep ball.

Rodgers is a dangerous passer from the pocket, particularly when he looks downfield. He had 64 completions of 20-plus yards in 2011, fifth-most in the NFL, and is certainly at his best when given the entire field to target in the passing game. Greg Jennings is doubtful for Thursday night's game, but Jordy Nelson boasts exceptional skills as a vertical route runner, and James Jones can also be targeted deep. The Packers will push the ball down the field four to six times a game to generate explosive plays.

Harrison: Week 2 Power Rankings

After the season's opening week, changes abound in Elliot Harrison's Power Rankings, including a new No. 1 team. More ...

The Bears are typically one of the league's best teams at defending the deep ball. Their hallmark Tampa 2 coverage forces quarterbacks to settle for checkdowns or risk turnovers with low-percentage throws into traffic. The Packers have recently struggled against defenses that are adept at taking away the deep ball -- Green Bay is just 1-3 in Rodgers' last four starts, with losses to the 49ers, Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago should steal a page from those teams' playbooks and feature some "2-man" coverage (two deep safeties with man-to-man coverage by the underneath defenders).

4) Bigger impact on special teams: Devin Hester or Randall Cobb?

The third phase of the game is underappreciated, but it could be the deciding factor in this contest. Hester is the most explosive returner in NFL history, with 17 kick/punt return touchdowns in his seven-year career. He is a threat to score any time he touches the ball, and his ability to flip the field with a long return routinely changes the course of games.

Cobb is just as dangerous as a returner, with speed to burn and a knack for eluding tacklers in the open field. He has taken three returns to the house, including a 75-yard punt return against the 49ers in Week 1, and shows the ability to break off big plays with the ball in his hands. Although Cobb is certainly not as accomplished as Hester, the battle between these talented playmakers will have a significant impact on Thursday's outcome.

Prediction

Green Bay can't afford to fall into a 0-2 hole, with the Bears and Detroit Lions looking like viable contenders in the NFC North. Rodgers is poised to deliver an MVP-like performance in front of the home fans at Lambeau Field; the Packers get the nod in this one.

Packers 28, Bears 17

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

Colts' initiative aims to help end stigma around mental health issues

Darius Leonard says he had to learn "it's OK to not be OK." The Colts linebacker and members of the Irsay family talk to Judy Battista about the team's campaign to end the stigma around mental health issues. 
news

NFC West roster reset: NFL's most competitive division heats up

How much will Matthew Stafford elevate the Rams? Will the Seahawks rebound from a rocky offseason? Adam Maya provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC West team.
news

NFC East roster reset: Cowboys the favorites with Dak Prescott back in the saddle?

As we hurtle toward the 2021 NFL Draft, where do NFC East teams stand? Nick Shook provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each of the division's four teams.
news

Julian Edelman's retirement marks end of career defined by 'full throttle' approach

With Julian Edelman retiring from the NFL, Mike Giardi revisits the fearless playing style that fueled the receiver's rise with the New England Patriots. 
news

NFC North roster reset: While Packers stay quiet, Bears, Lions and Vikings in flux

Will Andy Dalton upgrade the Bears' offense? Can Jared Goff be more than a bridge for the Lions? Grant Gordon takes stock of the NFC North ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of hirings and firings, cuts and signings, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the AFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's poised to challenge the Chiefs? Which teams look like bottom-dwellers?
news

AFC South roster reset: Quarterback storylines define division's offseason

Quarterback storylines have defined this offseason in the AFC South. Adam Maya assesses where the division's four teams stand heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, highlighting top additions, crucial losses, draft priorities and more.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense

As the 2021 NFL Draft nears, Chad Reuter eyes seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense. Will Matt Nagy and the Bears make moves? Could Andy Reid and the Chiefs join the wheeling and dealing?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top wide receivers? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft provides another crop of highly enticing wide receivers. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

AFC West roster reset: Chiefs, Chargers focus on protecting star QBs

Jelani Scott assesses where each AFC West team stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Will Kyle Fuller provide the boost the Broncos' secondary needs? How will the Chargers cope with Hunter Henry's departure? 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking each position group in this year's class

Lance Zierlein ranks the position groups in the 2021 NFL Draft -- including a star-packed receiver group led by Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW