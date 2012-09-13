Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Keys to NFC North bout

Meanwhile, the Packers were manhandled by San Francisco in Week 1. Green Bay's defensive front seven was overpowered at the point of attack, while the secondary was victimized by big plays due to communication issues. In addition, the unit tackled poorly and couldn't get off the field in critical situations. Against a newly diverse Chicago offense, the Packers' defense must win on first down and create long-yardage situations for Cutler and Co. If Green Bay can force the Bears into a one-dimensional approach, the Pack can use exotic blitzes, with Clay Matthews and Charles Woodson coming off the edges, to create negative plays and turnovers.