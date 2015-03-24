Chicago Bears add defensive end Jarvis Jenkins

Moving to Fangio's 3-4 defense, the Bears are in desperate need of hole-plugging defensive ends, which the 315-pound Jenkins played in Washington -- starting 14 games in 2014 and earning just 28 tackles. Through his brief career, though, Jenkins has been a mediocre run defender and provides little in terms of a pass rush.
After being drafted in the second-round in 2011, Jenkins never broke out after tearing his ACL and missing his entire rookie campaign. Still just 26 years old, Jenkins' size will give him a chance to be productive in the Bears' new scheme.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.