Around the NFL

Chicago Bears add defensive end Jarvis Jenkins

Published: Mar 24, 2015 at 04:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears continue to revamp their defense in coordinator Vic Fangio's mold.

The Bears announced that they have signed defensive end Jarvis Jenkins to a one-year contract.

Moving to Fangio's 3-4 defense, the Bears are in desperate need of hole-plugging defensive ends, which the 315-pound Jenkins played in Washington -- starting 14 games in 2014 and earning just 28 tackles. Through his brief career, though, Jenkins has been a mediocre run defender and provides little in terms of a pass rush.

After being drafted in the second-round in 2011, Jenkins never broke out after tearing his ACL and missing his entire rookie campaign. Still just 26 years old, Jenkins' size will give him a chance to be productive in the Bears' new scheme.

Jenkins was rated as Around The NFL's No. 75 overall free agent in the original top 101 list.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

After missing the last two games with a rib injury, Bears QB Justin Fields is set to make his return in Week 14 against the Packers.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW