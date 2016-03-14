Chicago Bears add Akiem Hicks on a two-year contract

The team announced a two-year deal for defensive end Akiem Hicks on Sunday night. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added the deal is worth $10 million.
The New England Patriots acquired Hicks from the New Orleans Saints during last season. Between the two teams he combined for 23 tackles and three sacks.
The 26-year-old defensive end had a meeting scheduled with the Detroit Lions, but Chicago never let him leave the city. Speaking with the Chicago Tribune, Hicks cited his familiarity withBears general manager Ryan Pace as a reason he chose the Bears.
At 6-foot-5, 324 pounds, Hicks adds another big body alongside rising nose tackle Eddie Goldman on the Bears' defensive front. Hicks should help keep offensive linemen off newly added linebackers Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman.
In charge of one of the least talented defenses in the NFL entering free agency, Pace has added size and speed to his front seven. Chicago still lacks a dominant pass rusher opposite Pernell McPhee, but the addition of Hicks is another positive step as the Bears continue to leave the 4-3 scheme behind.