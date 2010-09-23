Chess match win unfold Monday night in Chicago

Dansby, the team's marquee free-agent acquisition, has exceeded expectations as the designated playmaker in the middle. He has given Nolan a multi-dimensional defender to fill a variety of roles. As a rusher or in coverage, Dansby has shown an uncanny knack for getting around the ball. While his exploits as a pass defender are laudable, his solid presence against the run has been crucial. He quickly diagnoses plays on the run, and his ability to shoot gaps makes him difficult to keep out of the play. Against the Vikings, it was his quick recognition of the power run that keyed the Dolphins' critical stop at the goal line on fourth-and-1 late in the game.