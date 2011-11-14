Chemistry experiment blows up in the face of Reid, Eagles

The offense lost its best player, Andre Johnson, weeks ago and teams promptly dropped a safety in the box to stop the run. It didn't work this week any better than it has in the past three. Add this week's rushing totals for Arian Foster and Ben Tate (30 carries for 147 yards and two TDs) to the previous two games and they have 108 carries for 520 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson should be back after the Texans' Week 11 bye and I can't even imagine how explosive this offense will be as Houston makes a run for home-field advantage.