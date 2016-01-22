Cheers to Ziggy's hero gig; jeers to Eddie Lacy shamers

Now, after Manning swings and misses, he says to the boy competitor, "Lucky shot." But is it really? In ping pong, your return serve must hit the table on the other side of the net. The boy's volley does not, and since Manning missed the ball (in a return swing he never should have attempted anyway), that means the boy's shot is out and Manning gets the point. THE EPIC COMEBACK REALLY DID START RIGHT THERE.