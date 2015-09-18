Cheers for Peyton redemption; jeers for Future's ban

3. Seahawks players: Their team is 0-1, they have to play at Lambeau Field on Sunday and they can't even warm up to their favorite music. The team's official DJ (this is a thing) recently told Billboard that he doesn't play songs from the rapper Future during practices and before games because Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) is the former fiancé of R&B star Ciara and the father of her child. The same Ciara currently dating Russell Wilson. Awkward.