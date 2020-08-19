Around the NFL

Cheerleaders, mascots, sideline reporters prohibited from field in 2020

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 02:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The 2020 NFL season is going to look different in yet another area due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported cheerleaders and mascots will not be allowed on the field during the 2020 season, according to updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs. Network sideline reporters and TV pregame reporters will also be prohibited from field access in 2020, per the protocols.

As teams individually work on plans for safe stadium settings for a percentage of spectators in 2020, yet another part of the usual NFL scene will be changed because of the nation's current state of affairs. Instead of seeing live shots from the backs of end zones on sunny Sunday mornings or sideline reporters delivering the latest information from just behind a team's bench, those folks will be appearing from concourse levels and in empty seating sections. Groups in charge of boosting fans' spirits will be absent as well, meaning we won't see shots of a jovial (or distraught) Jaxson de Ville, KC Wolf or Sir Purr, among others.

It will be a game viewed and delivered from the stands, which we can all agree is still better than no game at all.

Related Content

NFL considering postseason bubble upon suggestion from Sean Payton
news

NFL considering postseason bubble upon suggestion from Sean Payton

During a conference call with reporters, NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Saints coach Sean Payton suggested instituting a postseason bubble during the latest competition committee call. 
Washington quarterback Alex Smith (11) arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith 'not going to be ruled by fear' in return to field

Alex Smith received his congratulations for returning to football activities. Now it's about completing those activities. On Wednesday, the Washington QB talked about overcoming mental hurdles while on the practice field.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Dalvin Cook, Vikings break off contract extension talks

The Minnesota Vikings have kept Dalvin Cook off the practice field early in training camp in hopes of coming to a long-term deal. Those hopes became dimmer Wednesday.
Titans, QB Trevor Siemian agree to one-year deal
news

Titans, QB Trevor Siemian agree to one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans and quarterback Trevor Siemian agreed to a one-year deal after the team waived rookie Cole McDonald.
Washington wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., (15), left, and defensive end Chase Young (99) arrive for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Chase Young (hip flexor) sits out as Rivera opts for caution over aggression

Defensive end Chase Young sat out practice on Wednesday due to a hip flexor injury. Coach Ron Rivera said he is being cautious with the No. 2 overall pick.
Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins flips the football away after making a catch as wide receivers run drills during an NFL football workout Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Wednesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Miles Sanders is among a slew of Eagles players dealing with injuries. Chris Hogan is officially a Jet. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders week-to-week with lower body injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is listed as week-to-week with a lower body injury. Mike Garafolo reports the team is likely being cautious.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Belichick doesn't dismiss possible QB platoon to start Patriots season

The Patriots are attempting to replace Tom Brady after 20 years. When asked about starting the season with multiple QBs, coach Bill Belichick didn't dismiss the possibility.
Goff: Rams rookie WR Van Jefferson 'picking things up fast'
news

Goff: Rams rookie WR Van Jefferson 'picking things up fast'

When the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to Houston, it opened an opportunity for a young player to potentially step in right away. Enter Van Jefferson, who has quickly reminded QB Jared Goff of Cooper Kupp as a rookie.
Giants coach Joe Judge defends making players run for mistakes
news

Giants coach Joe Judge defends making players run for mistakes

New York Giants coach Joe Judge defended his old-school practice of making players and coaches run for mistakes, which has been criticized by pundits and former players alike.

Chargers' Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram sitting out over contract
news

Chargers' Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram sitting out over contract

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram is amid a hold-in to start training camp with an eye on a new contract. Joey Bosa, who was just given a five-year $135 million deal by Chargers, supports his teammate's demands. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL