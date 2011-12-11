Cheerleader proposal kicks off wackiness of Week 14

Published: Dec 11, 2011 at 01:20 PM

'Santa' proposes to cheerleader

Game:Saints 22, Titans 17

The situation: It's halftime, and the Saints and Titans are in the locker room devising their course of action for the second half of play.

Things got a bit nutty when ... The Titans cheerleaders perform on the field, joined by "Santa Claus," who is apparently living the American dream, for he proposes to, and has said marriage proposal accepted by, one of the cheerleaders. It was all very touching.

FedExField leap fail

Game:Patriots 34, Redskins 27

The situation: Down 14-3 with 1:27 left in the first quarter, the Redskins face a second-and-6 situation at the Patriots' 9-yard line.

Things got a bit nutty when ...Redskins receiver Jabar Gaffney scores a touchdown on a pass from Rex Grossman. Gaffney attempts to leap into the stands, but falls into the front row.

Onsides oopsy-daisy

Game:Jets 37, Chiefs 10

The situation: The Chiefs' Jerheme Urban has just scored a touchdown to trim the Jets' lead to 35-10 with 13 minutes left in the game.

Things got a bit nutty when ... Things hadn't been going so good for the Chiefs at all on this day at MetLife Stadium. But, given a glimmer of hope following the touchdown, Kansas City decides to go for a surprise onside kick. However, the boot doesn't go quite like the team had probably executed many times properly in practice. Kicker Ryan Succop appears to whiff the onside kick, and the ball rolls just three yards. The ball is declared dead and the Jets take over possession. So long, hope.

Gronk being Gronk

Game:Patriots 34, Redskins 27

The situation:Rob Gronkowski has scored a touchdown. And, not just any touchdown, a record-setting 14th on the season, the most ever for a tight end in a single season.

Things got a bit nutty when ... As he is wont to do, Gronkowski power spikes the ball into the FedExField turf. Possibly as the ball is in mid-air, Gronkowski remembers that he might want the ball as a keepsake. Gronkowski tries to catch the ball as it returns to earth following the spike, but misses and has to chase the prize behind the end zone.

Rivers' case of slippery fingers

Game:Chargers 37, Bills 10

The situation: With 10:17 left in the third quarter, the Chargers lead the Bills 16-3 and face a third-and-7 from their own 16-yard line.

Things got a bit nutty when ...Chargers QB Philip Rivers takes the snap in shotgun formation, attempts to throw a pass, but instead the ball slips out of his hand, rolls back into the end zone where it is recovered for a touchdown by Bills safety Bryan Scott. It was the Bills' only touchdown of the game, and it came in classic football follies fashion.

