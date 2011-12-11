Cheerleader proposal kicks off wackiness of Week 14

Take a look at each in-depth breakdown and then vote for your favorite nuttiest play of Week 14 at the bottom of the right column.
'Santa' proposes to cheerleader
Things got a bit nutty when ... The Titans cheerleaders perform on the field, joined by "Santa Claus," who is apparently living the American dream, for he proposes to, and has said marriage proposal accepted by, one of the cheerleaders. It was all very touching.
FedExField leap fail
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Patriots' 34-27 win over the Redskins on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
Things got a bit nutty when ...Redskins receiver Jabar Gaffney scores a touchdown on a pass from Rex Grossman. Gaffney attempts to leap into the stands, but falls into the front row.
Onsides oopsy-daisy
The situation: The Chiefs' Jerheme Urban has just scored a touchdown to trim the Jets' lead to 35-10 with 13 minutes left in the game.
Things got a bit nutty when ... Things hadn't been going so good for the Chiefs at all on this day at MetLife Stadium. But, given a glimmer of hope following the touchdown, Kansas City decides to go for a surprise onside kick. However, the boot doesn't go quite like the team had probably executed many times properly in practice. Kicker Ryan Succop appears to whiff the onside kick, and the ball rolls just three yards. The ball is declared dead and the Jets take over possession. So long, hope.
Gronk being Gronk
The situation:Rob Gronkowski has scored a touchdown. And, not just any touchdown, a record-setting 14th on the season, the most ever for a tight end in a single season.
Things got a bit nutty when ... As he is wont to do, Gronkowski power spikes the ball into the FedExField turf. Possibly as the ball is in mid-air, Gronkowski remembers that he might want the ball as a keepsake. Gronkowski tries to catch the ball as it returns to earth following the spike, but misses and has to chase the prize behind the end zone.
Rivers' case of slippery fingers
Things got a bit nutty when ...Chargers QB Philip Rivers takes the snap in shotgun formation, attempts to throw a pass, but instead the ball slips out of his hand, rolls back into the end zone where it is recovered for a touchdown by Bills safety Bryan Scott. It was the Bills' only touchdown of the game, and it came in classic football follies fashion.