Check out Jerry Rice's new G.O.A.T. tattoo

Published: Sep 30, 2018 at 08:48 AM

"G.O.A.T." (aka Greatest of All Time) is a term thrown around loosely these days. A waiver-wire RB you scooped gets the last few points needed for a fantasy win? "He's the G.O.A.T.!" A co-worker brings in donuts for the office? "You're the G.O.A.T., Karen!"

However, how many people can actually say they're the G.O.A.T. at something, much less something meaningful? (Your ability to stay sedentary for days on end during Netflix binge doesn't count). The answer is a minuscule amount of people can justifiably call themselves the G.O.A.T. at anything -- Jerry Lee Rice is one of those people.

On Sunday, the Hall of Famer used social media to show off some new ink. I'm assuming it's to commemorate his status as the greatest WR in NFL history. Calling Rice the greatest receiver of all time is about as vanilla a sports take as anyone can have, the vast majority of fans would say you're just stating the obvious. Rice even has a case for being the greatest NFL player, period. HE set virtually every significant receiving record during his spectacular 21-year career: Receptions (1,549), Receiving Yards (22,895), Touchdowns (197), 1,000-yard receiving seasons (14).

That being said, records are meant to be broken. One receiver who's been playing Rice-esque over the last several seasons is Steelers WR Antonio Brown. Despite AB's relatively slow start this year, he still is the best candidate to one day eventually pass Rice (if anyone is going to do it). See how Brown stacks up against Rice through the first eight years of his career below:

Can AB become the G.O.A.T. one day?

