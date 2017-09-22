Cheat Sheet: Falcons, Lions look to remain unbeaten

With a banged-up pass-catching corps, Tom Brady has become a mad bomber, taking 14 deep shots through two weeks, second-most in the NFL. The current lack of chemistry on the precise underneath timing routes likely has a lot to do with Brady's deep ball propensity thus far. Going deep is also what Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan do well. The Texans are missing defensive backs, which will open the downfield shots again. With injuries piling up for Brady's receiving corps, it will be interesting to see what type of game plan the Pats deploy. We expect to see more two-back sets again, which should provide mismatches against Houston linebackers, and multiple tight end formations with Rob Gronkowski expected to play. The Texans knocked around Brady in January's playoff matchup (8 QB hits). J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Co. will need to be in TB12's face often to help out the back end.