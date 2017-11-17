Cheat Sheet: Can Case Keenum, Vikings topple Rams?

Nathan Peterman, you've been chosen to take over as the starter this week! Bob, tell Mr. Peterman what he's won! Well, Nathan, in your first career start you'll travel to sunny Carson, Calif., to face Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, two fire-breathing pass rushers who will dismember your limbs if you don't keep your head on a swivel. You'll also get to play behind an offensive line ranked 30th in pass blocking by Football Outsiders, with a No. 1 receiver who has participated one whole game in your offense, a starting tight end still battling injury, and nary a field-stretching weapon to be found. We have more for you, Nathan! You'll get to face a Chargers defense that been worked over on the ground, which should be good news for your running back, LeSean McCoy. Except, wait, L.A. held Leonard Fournette to 1.9 yards per carry last week, and solidified the middle of the defense with linebacker Denzel Perryman's return. And don't forget, if you struggle in your first game, a good portion of fans will question why Tyrod Taylor was benched for you in the first place! Congratulations, Nathan. This and more will be yours Sunday. Good luck!