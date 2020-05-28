Chasing greatness, Cardinals' Chandler Jones focusing on flaws 

If you sincerely want to flatter Chandler Jones, the Cardinals' All-Pro linebacker, do not tell him that he has more sacks and forced fumbles than any defender since he entered the league in 2012, or that his 96 sacks through eight seasons are four more than Bruce Smith, the all-time sacks leader, had at the same point in his career, or that last year, Jones became one of two players in league history to collect 19-plus sacks and eight-plus forced fumbles in a season, or that he can join Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players in league history with four consecutive seasons of at least 13 sacks if he reaches the total this year.

If you really want to give Jones the warm and fuzzies, tell him he can do better against the run, that he needs to elevate his formation recognition, that his eye placement and hand work need improvement. Jones wants to leave a mark as one of the best to ever play the game, and you don't do that by accentuating your accomplishments. You work to eliminate your deficiencies, which is why he appreciated defensive coordinator Vance Joseph giving him an honest critique and action plan at the end of last season.

"I have a vision of myself," Jones said recently by phone, "and that vision of Chandler Jones, the football player, isn't who I am today fully. There's definitely a lot more growing to be done, and I truly believe the person who can get me to that next level -- whoever that is -- has to be someone who has done it more times than me, someone you can actually call a master of the sport, someone who has done it or seen it 100,000 times. Someone like Vance Joseph, I would call him a master of this sport. He knows what it takes. He's been an NFL head coach, he's a defensive coordinator, he's played in the league, and he's that person on our staff that can get me to that next level. He sees the potential that I haven't reached, so it's flattering when he points out where I can improve."

Joseph provides scouting reports to every defender at the end of the season, identifying three things each did well and three areas for improvement. The positives for Jones were obvious: tremendous effort, great edge-rush presence and tremendous ability to strip the ball when making a sack, all of which resulted in at least a half sack in 12 of 16 games, despite opponents regularly sliding protections to his side or putting two blockers in his path to the backfield.