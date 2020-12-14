Chase Young on Washington taking NFC East lead: 'We're not satisfied'

The Washington Football Team controls the NFC East for the final three weeks of the 2020 season.

Following Sunday's two-defensive-TD performance in beating the San Francisco 49ers 23-15, Washington vaulted into the division lead with their fourth straight victory.

The defensive catalyst, rookie edge rusher Chase Young﻿, said Washington isn't celebrating Sunday's win but rather focusing on the task at hand.

"We're not done yet," Young said, via ESPN. "I like to think, 'What would Kobe [Bryant] do?' He wouldn't be smiling. He'd put his head down and keep working until he achieved what he wanted to achieve. ... That's the vibe of the team right now. We're not satisfied."

On Sunday, Young played like a possessed monster, wrecking seemingly every Niners offensive play. The rookie tossed aside blockers like they were throw pillows, gobbled up running backs, and harassed 49ers QB Nick Mullens into a boatload of mistakes. There is a good bet that when Mullens closed his eyes to sleep Sunday night, images of a raging Young haunted his dreams.

The leader for Defensive Rookie of the Year completely changed the course of the game late in the first half. A forced fumble led to a field goal to pull Washington within one point. Two drives later, Young flipped the script of the contest with a fumble recovery for a TD that gave his team a lead they'd never relinquish.

Sunday, Young compiled a sack, six tackles, two QB hits, a tackle for loss, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a score. Young became one of five players since 2000 to record a sack, force a fumble, recover a fumble, record a defensive TD and have two passes defensed in a single game -- Others: SEA Bobby Wagner (2018), GB Charles Woodson (2009), S Adam Archuleta (2003) and CLE Courtney Brown (2001). Young is the only rookie with such a game since 2000.

Young is one of three rookies since 2000 with 5-plus sacks, 3-plus forced fumbles and a defensive TD in a single season (5.5 sacks, 3 FF, 1 defensive TD) -- Others: WAS Ryan Kerrigan (2011) and NO Charles Grant (2002).

The rookie edge rusher wasn't playing alone. The entire Washington defense suffocated Kyle Shanahan's run scheme and pummeled Mullens repeatedly. The Football Team forced two fumbles, added a Karmen Curl pick-6, four total sacks, 12 QB hits and 11 passes defended.