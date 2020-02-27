Around the NFL

Chase Young confident he's 'best player' in '20 draft

Published: Feb 27, 2020 at 02:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Any projected top-5 pick usually has a strong case for being called the best player in the draft, but Chase Young doesn't need the debate.

He's confident there is no debate -- he is, in his eyes, the No. 1 prospect.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

Young is making such a statement while choosing not to prove it in shorts and a t-shirt, instead, letting his film speak for itself. It's not just a case of Young resting on his work already compiled -- even if his 27 sacks in his last two seasons were quite impressive -- but also the star prospect deciding to stay on the development track of a football player trying to constantly improve before making a huge leap to the game's highest level.

"Me and my team decided to do that just because that Day 1 when I step on the field I want to be football ready," Young said during an appearance on Good Morning Football just before he took podium No. 5 in Indianapolis. "I'm not trying to compete to be a combine player. I need to be a football player. Just know when I step on that field Day 1, I'll be ready."

Because of that approach, Young said he will participate in position drills at his pro day in Columbus, Ohio, which will better display the skills that make him effective than running in a straight line for 120 feet.

Young's rise to prominence was steady, then sudden, thanks in large part to his four-sack performance against Wisconsin and three-sack outing against Penn State in 2019. In less than two weeks, much of the football nation became acquainted with Young.

Seen as the latest star edge rusher from the Buckeyes, Young has been projected to go in the top five for months now. Even a two-game absence due to an eligibility issue couldn't stop his momentum, and Thursday's congregation of media members spilling out of the general area around Young's podium served as a reminder that the pedigree and the tape is good -- so good, he can spend this weekend chatting with teams and watching from the sidelines.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked to the media about winning Super Bowl MVP and his ankle injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Harrison Butker bounces back from early miss to kick game-winning FG in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says it was a kicker's dream to be able to kick a game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl LVII performance: 'It is the biggest game of my life'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney only had three touches in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles and said it was the "biggest game of his life."

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says he dreamt of scoring TD, winning Super Bowl: 'For it to happen, it's surreal'

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton offered a compelling case to be named MVP following his performance in Super Bowl LVII, which included a game-altering fumble return touchdown against the Eagles.

news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2023 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2023.

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE