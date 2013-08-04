Chartric Darby, ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer, charged with battery

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Chartric Darby has been arrested and charged with domestic battery.
The Pasco County Sheriff's office says an officer responded to a call about an argument at Darby's home in Land O'Lakes. Darby's wife told police they started arguing when she wanted to leave to take care of some things and Darby pushed her in the chest.
Darby told police he had been arguing but it was not physical. The officer did not see any marks or redness on Darby's wife, but he was arrested based on her statement.
They have been married 11 years and have three children together.
Darby was the starting nose tackle for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win in 2002. He also played for Seattle and Detroit.
