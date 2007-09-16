Charter carrying Cowboys makes unscheduled landing

NEW ORLEANS -- The Dallas Cowboys' charter flight to Miami made an unscheduled stop for repairs in New Orleans on Saturday.
"We had a hydraulic problem on our plane. We got it fixed," team spokesman Rich Dalrymple said.
The Boeing 757 landed shortly before 3 p.m. and left about 5:45 p.m., airport spokeswoman Michelle Duffourc said.
"Some of the guys got off the plane but a lot of them stayed on," Dalrymple said.
Another plane was sent from Dallas-Fort Worth to New Orleans to pick up the team, American Airlines spokesman John Hotard said.
But Dalrymple said it turned out not to be needed.
