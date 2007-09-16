Charter carrying Cowboys makes unscheduled landing

NEW ORLEANS -- The Dallas Cowboys' charter flight to Miami made an unscheduled stop for repairs in New Orleans on Saturday.

"We had a hydraulic problem on our plane. We got it fixed," team spokesman Rich Dalrymple said.

The Boeing 757 landed shortly before 3 p.m. and left about 5:45 p.m., airport spokeswoman Michelle Duffourc said.

"Some of the guys got off the plane but a lot of them stayed on," Dalrymple said.

Another plane was sent from Dallas-Fort Worth to New Orleans to pick up the team, American Airlines spokesman John Hotard said.

But Dalrymple said it turned out not to be needed.

The Cowboys play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

