Charone Peake the latest fantasy star from Clemson?

Published: Apr 18, 2016 at 05:15 AM

Leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, each day NFL Fantasy will profile a prospect who could make a splash in fantasy next season. Today's subject is former Clemson wide receiver Charone Peake.

When he joined Clemson, Peake was one of the most highly regarded players coming out of high school. Unfortunately for Peake, a torn ACL and a storm of other talented wide receivers landing at Clemson (DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Martavis Bryant) limited his production until his senior season, when he posted a respectable stat line of 50-716-5. So, will his athletic pedigree and late-career success put him on the path of becoming the next stud Clemson wide receiver? I went to the tape to find out.

Full 2016 "Prospect a Day" list

Peake's NFL.com draft profile

Strengths

» Long frame/arms
» Natural deep threat with an additional gear
» Able to accelerate quickly with his long strides

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 209 pounds, Peake looks the part of an NFL receiver. His long speed is apparent on tape, though as his Reception Perception numbers bear out, he wasn't overly successful on the high number of go routes he ran. Peake's speed also shows up when he gets in space, too, as it doesn't take him long to accelerate and reach his top gear off of screens and other short passes. He's adept at using his speed as a tool in his route-running, setting up corners with varying speeds, and always having a second gear in his back pocket when he needs it.

Later in Matt Harmon's study of the incoming rookie wideouts, he wonders if Peake wasn't under utilized at Clemson, as he showed a knack for getting open on short and intermediate routes even though he was primarily asked to run go routes. It was evident on tape that Peake's speed and footwork allowed him to gain consistent separation on out routes, but he wasn't deployed on those as often. It's possible an NFL team could see more from Peake's game than as purely a deep threat.

Weaknesses

» Small hands, drops could be problematic
» Multiple knee surgeries in his past
» Production never matched talent

Peake was measured with 8-1/2 inch hands at the Senior Bowl in January, but managed to get them measured at 9-1/4 inches at the combine in February. Someone's been getting some hand massages, it seems. All kidding aside, while Peake's hands weren't a massive issue on tape, he did post a rather high drop percentage (9.1) on a low volume of targets. According to NFL Media's Gil Brandt, Peake also dropped a few passes during his positional workout at the Clemson pro day, which likely didn't assuage any scouts' concerns.

Despite his pedigree coming out of high school (considered one of the top 15 players in the nation), Peake never reached his full potential at Clemson. Whether from his torn ACL, the presence of two first-round wideouts ahead of him, or a combination of the two, NFL teams will undoubtedly factor this into their evaluation of Peake.

Ideal NFL fantasy fits

» Cincinnati Bengals
» Houston Texans
» New York Giants
» Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals signed Brandon Lafell to help fill the void left from Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones, but there's no way they're counting on him alone as a No. 2 option. They'll likely add a few bodies in the draft, and Peake could be a solid fit. The Houston Texans need speed opposite DeAndre Hopkins, and Peake would fit the bill as a field stretcher who can also work as a possession receiver to move the chains. Likewise, the Giants are in need of talent opposite Odell Beckham Jr. and the Falcons could still use more speed after signing Mohamed Sanu.

Early fantasy draft projection

Peake is an intriguing prospect, as he appears to have the tools necessary to be a contributor from the get go. Will he put them all together at the next level? That remains to be seen. With his height, speed and route-running ability, Peake figures to be a Day 2 or Day 3 selection in the NFL draft, and he's currently going in the early third round of dynasty rookie drafts (per Dynasty League Football). As for redraft leagues, well, unless Peake lands in a perfect situation and starts setting offseason workouts on fire, he probably shouldn't pique your interest on draft day (sorry, I had to get one in before closing this piece).

Why wait? CLICK HERE to get your 2016 NFL Fantasy season started.

-- Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trade Lamar Jackson? Ravens plan to tag and keep QB, but could be tempted by big trade offer

The Ravens are planning to give QB Lamar Jackson the franchise tag if no long-term deal is reached in the coming weeks, but a big offer could tempt Baltimore into trading the former MVP, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report.

news

Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid can bolster legacy by securing second title with Kansas City Chiefs

What would winning a second Super Bowl with the Chiefs -- against the Eagles franchise he previously led to prominent playoff success -- mean for Andy Reid's legacy? Judy Battista examines where the coach stands among the all-time greats.

news

Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles?

Will the Eagles' pass rush befuddle Patrick Mahomes? Can Nick Sirianni successfully match wits with Andy Reid? Next Gen Stats maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on seven crucial Super Bowl LVII matchups. Who has the edge?

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE