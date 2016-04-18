Charone Peake the latest fantasy star from Clemson?

Peake is an intriguing prospect, as he appears to have the tools necessary to be a contributor from the get go. Will he put them all together at the next level? That remains to be seen. With his height, speed and route-running ability, Peake figures to be a Day 2 or Day 3 selection in the NFL draft, and he's currently going in the early third round of dynasty rookie drafts (per Dynasty League Football). As for redraft leagues, well, unless Peake lands in a perfect situation and starts setting offseason workouts on fire, he probably shouldn't pique your interest on draft day (sorry, I had to get one in before closing this piece).