Charlie Whitehurst says he's ready to start for Titans

Jake Locker is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
However, the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback didn't throw much this week as he dealt with a wrist injury.
While the Titans haven't ruled out Locker playing, all signs point to backup Charlie Whitehurst getting his fifth career start.
The 32-year-old veteran believes the reps he received this week will make him ready if his name is called.
"Yeah, I think it makes a difference to get the reps," Whitehurst said, per the Tennessean. "I feel like I'm going to be able to do it if I'm in there.
"Every rep counts, and the more the better, that's for sure. We worked on different things on different days. So we're just stacking the bricks, one on top of another right now."
The man jocosely referred to as "Clipboard Jesus" hasn't started a game since 2011 with the Seattle Seahawks. Whitehurst hasn't been good in his four starts, and he posts a career completion percentage of 54.2 with a sad 5.2 yards per attempt average, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Whitehurst does possess a phenomenal nickname and has owned one of the greatest jobs in the history of this planet. For nine seasons he's mostly held a clipboard for other quarterbacks and made millions upon millions of dollars doing it (isn't America grand?).
On Sunday, Clipboard Jesus might be slinging a pigskin. If so, he'll need to pull off some football miracles on the road against the Colts.