Charles Woodson wants first INT against Peyton

Oct 06, 2015

Charles Woodson has 62 career interceptions. Not one of those 62 INTs are from a pass by Peyton Manning and Woodson knows it.

The 18-year veteran made an appearance on Tuesday's edition of Around The NFL and admitted he's been yearning to intercept Manning.

"It would be great, man. He's eluded me for 18 years," Woodson said. "It would be great. It would be even better if we could come out with the victory. But it would be great to get my hands on one of Peyton's balls."

Woodson, who turns 39 years old on Wednesday, has had a productive season for the Oakland Raiders thus far. The former Heisman Trophy winner has 22 tackles and two inceptions on the year. His contributions on Sunday will be key if the Raiders want to come away with a victory against the Denver Broncos.

Manning and the Broncos' offense have left much to be desired on the field, but the Raiders rank 31st in the NFL in total defense.

Despite Oakland's shortcomings, the team has a young core that generates a feeling of optimism about where the franchise is headed and Woodson knows it.

"As a total team I think the last couple of years that I've been here I don't know if everybody felt like we were going to go into the games and win the games," Woodson said. "So this year is definitely a different atmosphere, a different team, different coaching staff, everything is different this year and I really believe that everybody on this team feels like when we go into the game on we're going to come out victorious."

The Raiders, who have been the doormat of the AFC West in recent years, should be confident heading into Sunday's tilt against the Broncos. On the defensive end, Oakland's pass rushers should be licking their chops in anticipation of going against Denver's weak offensive line.

If the Raiders can generate a steady pass rush against the Broncos' leaky O-line, Woodson has a better chance to get his first career interception against Manning and more importantly Oakland might win.

An interception with a win is a birthday present that Woodson would surely accept. We'll see if it happens on Sunday.

