Charles Woodson invited to visit Oakland Raiders next week

Published: May 17, 2013 at 03:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Free agent Charles Woodson was invited to visit the Oakland Raiders, and the plan is for that to happen Tuesday.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

Woodson left a recent trip with the Denver Broncos without a contract, but they did make him an offer. Other interested teams include the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, along with several who have asked to remain unnamed.

The Broncos are not out of the picture yet, but the likelihood is they would need to up their offer, which was more than the minimum. Others have balked at eclipsing the minimum.

Woodson's agent, Carl Poston, reiterated that Woodson does plan on playing next year somewhere, and that the three-time All-Pro safety does not want to retire. As Woodson told him, "(Woodson) still can do it on the field." Woodson doesn't "just" want to be signed to be a de facto assistant coach helping rookies.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles?

Will the Eagles' pass rush befuddle Patrick Mahomes? Can Nick Sirianni successfully match wits with Andy Reid? Next Gen Stats maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on seven crucial Super Bowl LVII matchups. Who has the edge?

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

news

Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE