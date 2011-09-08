Charles, Wells among big fantasy plays in Week 1

Terence Newman will not play and makes a vulnerable Dallas secondary even weaker. Mark Sanchez is actually a nice upside pick this week, and look for him to throw at least two TD passes. Santonio Holmes is one of the top WR starts of the week, and Plaxico Burress will be a TD threat even if he isn't quite up to where he used to be just yet. You can also reach for veteran Derrick Mason as a desperation WR play. Shonn Greene should be set up for some short-yardage scoring opportunities as the Jets try to increase his offensive role. Felix Jones is not afraid of physical contact, but expect him to have trouble finding much open running room. He should not be used as more than a RB3. Look for Tony Romo to be put in many adverse passing situations and he will make some key plays, but will also turn the ball over more than once. Jason Witten should be a safety valve for him often. Neither Miles Austin nor Dez Bryant will work against Darrelle Revis exclusively, so both can be used with some confidence, although Austin figures to be less productive if his hamstring issue limits him at all.