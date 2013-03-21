Charles Tillman, other Bears will miss Brian Urlacher

Published: Mar 20, 2013 at 10:16 PM

Brian Urlacher no longer will patrol the middle of the field for the Chicago Bears, leaving a void in the team's defense that veterans like cornerback Charles Tillman and linebacker Lance Briggs will be expected to fill.

Briggs and Tillman were both drafted by the Bears in 2003, joining Urlacher, the team's first-round pick in 2000.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

Tillman was asked for his reaction to the news of Urlacher's departure on Wednesday.

"My thought is it's a business. My feeling is I think it sucks, but I think Brian will be OK," the Pro Bowl corner said, according to WBBM in Chicago. "I think he'll go on and play for another team and I think he'll do very well."

"It'll just be different. I don't think it'll be better, I don't think it'll be worse. I think it's just going to be different not having him there."

Tillman was asked about a possible leadership void.

"I think Lance (Briggs) and I will just continue to do what we do," he said. "I think I lead, but I think I lead by example. I'm not one for Ray Lewis-type speeches like (King) Leonidas in '300'; that's really not my style. I'm really kind of quiet on game day."

Defensive end Corey Wootton also lamented the loss, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"It's tough to lose a player like Urlacher," Wootton said. "He not only has great ability, but he's a natural leader that everyone listened to. It's going to be weird not seeing 54 on the field.

"Off the field, he was one of the nicest guys. It's tough to see him go."

"Brian was the leader of our defense," safety Chris Conte told the Sun-Times. "He was a great guy on and off the field and taught me a lot about how to be a professional.

"He's someone I've looked up to long before I was drafted by the Bears. To share the field [with him] was an honor."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came on in the second half and then fended off a Tom Brady-led rally to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment.

news

Prime Video to offer alternate game stream with 'TNF in The Shop'

Prime Video announced Thursday that it is collaborating with the Emmy-winning show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED to introduce an alternate game stream titled TNF in The Shop. In the stream, executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera " will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience," per a release.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE