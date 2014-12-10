Charles Tillman intends to play again in 2015

When Charles Tillman's season ended with a torn triceps in September, the Chicago Bears cornerback hinted at a return for the 2015 season.
Three months later, the 12-year veteran confirmed that he plans to be back.
"Right now, all I want to do is get healthy before I make a decision to retire or to continue to play," Tillman told WMVP-AM Chicago, via ESPN.com, on Tuesday. "I have every intent of coming back and playing. Really, I just want to focus on getting healthy. That's the main thing I want to do right now."
Tillman's preference is to play in Chicago, but he made it clear that he's "willing to play for all 32 organizations, whoever's interested."
With defensive coordinator Mel Tuckeron the way out and veteran linebacker Lance Briggs' own Chicago future up in the air, the organization might opt to go young in a rebuilding effort.
