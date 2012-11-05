Charles Tillman among defenders who thrived in Week 9

Another dominant performance for the modern-day "Monsters of the Midway" assured that the Chicago Bears left Nashville with a 51-20 embarrassment of the Tennessee Titans. Tillman continued his amazing run of creating turnovers this season. Tillman forced four fumbles in the win, which was the first time since 1984 that a player forced that many fumbles. Tillman has seven forced fumbles this season, not to mention two interceptions -- each of which has been returned for touchdowns.