Charles, Siciliano, Soto shooting for 3-0 in TA League

Published: Sep 23, 2011 at 12:05 PM

Heading into Week 3, the NFL Total Access League is rounding into shape. But the difference between 2-1 and 1-2 is a big one, so plenty of people will be fighting for their fantasy lives this week.

Fran Charles vs. Dukes Duds

Fran is looking formidable after last week's pasting of Paul Burmeister. This week, he faces Jamie Dukes, whose Duds got in the win column for the first time by beating Brian Baldinger. If Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can keep their touchdown connection going, Charles could see another big day. Dukes' reliance upon Tony Romo's healthy ribs could prevent him from putting together back-to-back wins.

Predicted outcome: With so many favorable matchups, it should be a Fran-tastic day.

Team Auto Draft vs. Kool Kats

Auto Draft has been good to Andrew Siciliano who looks to get to 3-0. To do that, he'll need a big day from Hakeem Nicks against a tough Eagles secondary and some type of production from Percy Harvin. On the other side, Dave Dameshek's Kool Kats will need Josh Freeman and Shonn Green to play up to expecations to avoid an 0-3 start.

Predicted outcome: It won't be automatic, but Team Auto Draft surives to stay undefeated.

East Dillon Lions vs. Team Hebrew

Jim Mora's Lions got their first win despite a goose egg from Antonio Gates and a lackluster day from Michael Vick. Those guys will need to be better to match up with the firepower Jay Glazer's Team Hebrew brings to the table. Expect Adrian Peterson and Vincent Jackson to have big weeks, although Glazer's flex position could be problematic.

Predicted outcome: Big days from his RBs and WRs have a win He-brewing for Glazer.

Oh my God they killed Henne vs. Willie McGinest

Adam Rank has lived and died on early fantasy surprises Rex Grossman and Fred Jackson. This week, the pair of them have favorable matchups and if you combine them with the steady production of Kenny Britt and Larry Fitzgerald, he could be formidable this week. In order for Willie McGinest to avoid a two-game losing streak, the former USC star will have to rely on former UCLA standout Maurice Jones-Drew to play big against Carolina.

Predicted outcome: Rex plays like a king on Monday night and Henne lives!

Paul Burmeister vs. YoFace

Burmeister is looking to get healthy after catching a beatdown last week and he's got the matchups to do it. Ben Roethlisberger, Ahmad Bradshaw and Steve Smith should all have big games. On the other side, Lindsay Soto's top four -- Matthew Stafford, Matt Forte, LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson -- have been great all year. That won't change this week.

Predicted outcome: In a high-scoring affair, Burmeister hands YoFace its first loss of the season.

Brian Baldinger at The Greatest Show Online

Like many fantasy owners, Baldinger's been burned by Chris Johnson and Reggie Bush this year. This week, he's got Bush on the bench and Johnson should start to look like the player we all remember, giving him hope for his first win of the season. Torry Holt could have a rough week if the Panthers continue to ignore DeAngelo Williams and Matt Ryan struggles against the Bucs' defense.

Predicted outcome: Week 3 welcomes Baldy to the win column.

