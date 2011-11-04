Charles, Siciliano battle for a playoff spot in NFL TA league

It's a credit to Dukes Duds that they're 6-2 despite Chad Ochocinco taking up a roster spot. This week, however, they'll have to pull one out without Darren McFadden and with Willis McGahee and Fred Davis at less than 100 percent. Tony Romo and Michael Turner will need big days. The Kool Kats have the personnel to pull an upset, if only they had better matchups.